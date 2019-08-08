BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.91. BOS Better OnLine Sol shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands.

BOSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $11.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BOS Better OnLine Sol stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of BOS Better OnLine Sol as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

