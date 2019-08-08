Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,900.00 price target (up from $1,800.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,995.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,976.30.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $126.80 on Thursday, reaching $1,948.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,882.84. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,606.27 and a 12 month high of $2,084.90.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 48.32%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $20.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 100.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total value of $1,085,430.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total transaction of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,462 shares of company stock worth $2,602,200. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,762,000 after purchasing an additional 76,561 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Booking by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,177,000 after purchasing an additional 201,869 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 174,390.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 621,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 620,831 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 197,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 596,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 595,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Booking by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 259,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,654,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

