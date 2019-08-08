BMO Capital Markets Lowers Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$26.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Finning International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James upgraded Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.14.

Shares of Finning International stock traded up C$0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$23.72. 252,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 20.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.21. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$21.36 and a 52 week high of C$33.17.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Finning International will post 2.0399998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk purchased 2,240 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,094.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at C$343,634.16. Also, Senior Officer Cornelis Mauritius H.J. Breukels sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.67, for a total value of C$78,982.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,905 shares in the company, valued at C$224,546.35.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

