BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $946.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.39 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ BMCH traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,663. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. BMC Stock has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $25.02.
BMCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of BMC Stock to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.
BMC Stock Company Profile
BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.
