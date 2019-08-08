BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $946.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.39 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BMCH traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,663. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. BMC Stock has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $25.02.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

BMCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of BMC Stock to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in BMC Stock by 0.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,555,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,069 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in BMC Stock by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,385,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,149,000 after purchasing an additional 57,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $12,172,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BMC Stock by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 79,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BMC Stock by 405.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 411,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.