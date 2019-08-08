bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Insider Philip D. Gregory Sells 850 Shares of Stock

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) insider Philip D. Gregory sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $99,390.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,280.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BLUE opened at $123.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.25. bluebird bio Inc has a 52-week low of $87.49 and a 52-week high of $176.55.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.13 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,158.04% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.91) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 40.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 18.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLUE. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price objective on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on bluebird bio to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Maxim Group raised bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.13.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

