Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Shares Down 10%

Blue Star Gold Corp (CVE:BAU)’s share price fell 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 30,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 146,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile (CVE:BAU)

Blue Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. The company holds 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

