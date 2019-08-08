Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.80

Shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.80 and last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 8107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blucora presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Blucora had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $193.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blucora Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 54,250 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $1,718,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,847,573.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Clendening sold 10,000 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $292,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,081,172.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,887. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Blucora by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 387,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 41,198 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Blucora by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,361,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blucora by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 112,954 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

