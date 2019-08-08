Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Position Lessened by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLMN. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.73. 537,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,107. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 113.33% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

