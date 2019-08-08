BlockCAT (CAT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $175.00

BlockCAT (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 171.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One BlockCAT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay and Cryptopia. BlockCAT has a market capitalization of $215,880.00 and $175.00 worth of BlockCAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlockCAT has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00263547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.23 or 0.01208987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00019781 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00091832 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002001 BTC.

BlockCAT Token Profile

BlockCAT was first traded on July 5th, 2017. BlockCAT’s total supply is 9,200,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,360,121 tokens. BlockCAT’s official message board is medium.com/blockcat . BlockCAT’s official website is blockcat.io . The Reddit community for BlockCAT is /r/blockcat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockCAT’s official Twitter account is @blockcatio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlockCAT

BlockCAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockCAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockCAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockCAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

