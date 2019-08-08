Block Array (ARY) Market Cap Hits $301,554.00

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Block Array token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Block Array has a market cap of $301,554.00 and $410.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Block Array has traded down 50% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $539.01 or 0.04504887 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00042462 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000156 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001047 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Block Array Profile

ARY is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup . The official website for Block Array is www.blockarray.com

Block Array Token Trading

Block Array can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block Array should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block Array using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

