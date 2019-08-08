BLAST Price Up 3% This Week (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BLAST has a total market cap of $127,545.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00009301 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004472 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000095 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000266 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 51,250,147 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

