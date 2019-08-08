Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,785,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business’s revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on BX. ValuEngine raised Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities cut Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on Blackstone Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.