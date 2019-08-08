Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) PT Set at $63.00 by Compass Point

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) received a $63.00 price objective from Compass Point in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $67.00 target price on shares of Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.09.

Shares of BKI stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.86. The stock had a trading volume of 959,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,495. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $64.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, insider William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $15,302,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 18,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $1,018,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,000 shares of company stock worth $16,923,020 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,006,000 after buying an additional 90,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,690,000 after buying an additional 37,652 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,194,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

