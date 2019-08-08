Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Given a $67.00 Price Target by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analysts

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) received a $67.00 target price from analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 target price on shares of Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.09.

Shares of Black Knight stock traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $61.86. 959,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $64.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.65. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $1,018,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $15,302,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,000 shares of company stock worth $16,923,020 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,157,000 after purchasing an additional 637,148 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Black Knight by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,467,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,583,000 after purchasing an additional 433,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,690,000 after purchasing an additional 37,652 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 6,611.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,297,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,594 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Black Knight by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,006,000 after purchasing an additional 90,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

