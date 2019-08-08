Bitzeny Reaches Market Cap of $272,488.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $272,488.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00765656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00012227 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

