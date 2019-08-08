BitStation 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (BSTN)

BitStation (CURRENCY:BSTN) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. BitStation has a market cap of $47,351.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitStation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitStation has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitStation token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00252160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.19 or 0.01228305 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00019913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00094394 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000396 BTC.

BitStation Profile

BitStation’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. BitStation’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,704,185,603 tokens. BitStation’s official website is www.bitstation.co . BitStation’s official Twitter account is @BitStation_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitStation

BitStation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitStation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitStation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitStation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

