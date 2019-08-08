BitMart Token (BMX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.04 Million

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. One BitMart Token token can now be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. BitMart Token has a total market cap of $4.67 million and $2.04 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitMart Token has traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitMart Token alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.42 or 0.04614179 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00042946 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000976 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

BitMart Token Profile

BitMart Token is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 696,263,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,290,657 tokens. BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . BitMart Token’s official website is www.bitmart.com

BitMart Token Token Trading

BitMart Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMart Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMart Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMart Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitMart Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMart Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.