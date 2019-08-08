Bitcoin Scrypt Price Tops $0.0124 on Major Exchanges (BTCS)

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Scrypt has a total market capitalization of $218,455.00 and $37.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 101.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt Coin Profile

Bitcoin Scrypt is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official website is bitcoinscrypt.io . Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Scrypt Coin Trading

Bitcoin Scrypt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Scrypt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

