Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.96 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $330.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

