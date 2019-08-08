BitCoal (COAL) Hits Market Capitalization of $9,148.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 51.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. BitCoal has a total market cap of $9,148.00 and $274.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.97 or 0.00795700 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004413 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000245 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000725 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

