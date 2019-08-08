Bismuth (BIS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $848.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bismuth has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $848.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00025972 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003876 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000019 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.