Bisichi Mining (LON:BISI) Trading 4.5% Higher

Bisichi Mining PLC (LON:BISI) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 114.90 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 114.90 ($1.50), 856 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.44).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 million and a PE ratio of 3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21.

About Bisichi Mining (LON:BISI)

Bisichi Mining Plc engages in coal mining activities in the United Kingdom and South Africa. It owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery located in South Africa. The company is also involved in the share dealing and retail property investment activities. Bisichi Mining Plc was incorporated in 1910 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Bisichi Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bisichi Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.