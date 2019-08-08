BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on August 30th

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BIO-TECHNE has a payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BIO-TECHNE to earn $5.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $192.50 on Thursday. BIO-TECHNE has a 52-week low of $132.75 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $191.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, Director John L. Higgins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total value of $1,018,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,490.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 33,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total transaction of $7,022,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,548 shares of company stock worth $9,790,896. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.