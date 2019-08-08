BidaskClub Upgrades Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to “Sell”

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
ASMB has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.
Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.32.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $748,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 18,315 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.
