BidaskClub Upgrades Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to “Sell”

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ASMB has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.32.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.41. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 622.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The business had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $748,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 18,315 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.