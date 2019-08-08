BHPCoin (BHP) Price Reaches $1.33 on Major Exchanges

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 8th. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $23.07 million and $5.04 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00011410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, DigiFinex and BCEX. During the last week, BHPCoin has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BHPCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00262146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.23 or 0.01214962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00020135 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00092044 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002001 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin’s total supply is 50,091,591 coins and its circulating supply is 17,387,891 coins. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

BHPCoin Coin Trading

BHPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Bithumb and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BHPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BHPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.