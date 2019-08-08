Berenberg Bank Boosts Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Price Target to GBX 1,300

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target (down from GBX 1,250 ($16.33)) on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,275 ($16.66).

LON:FSTA opened at GBX 1,065 ($13.92) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,055.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a fifty-two week low of GBX 846 ($11.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,210 ($15.81). The stock has a market cap of $342.05 million and a PE ratio of 30.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a GBX 4.35 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Simon Emeny sold 26,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,070 ($13.98), for a total value of £283,475.10 ($370,410.43).

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

