Bean Cash Market Capitalization Reaches $1.08 Million (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $177.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $24.68, $10.39 and $51.55.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,183,340,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official website is beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum

Bean Cash Coin Trading

Bean Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $7.50, $33.94, $5.60, $24.68, $10.39, $24.43, $32.15, $20.33, $51.55, $18.94 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

