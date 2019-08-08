Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Evercore ISI

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We note that if rainfall was relatively normal, then revenues would apparently have matched our outlook, but EPS would have still fallen short by ~$0.15. Along with earnings, BECN lowered its FY19 guidance for sales ($7.1-$7.2bn), EBITDA ($490-$510mm), and EPS ($2.30-$2.50; 4Q midpoint of $1.33).””

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BECN. Stephens reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of BECN traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, COO C Eric Swank sold 5,250 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $200,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Frost bought 11,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.17 per share, for a total transaction of $401,634.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,288.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 245,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 30,619 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,344,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

