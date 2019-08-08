Banyan Network Trading 48.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Banyan Network token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Ethfinex and CoinEx. Banyan Network has a total market cap of $362,996.00 and approximately $281.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Banyan Network has traded up 48.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00026150 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003875 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000019 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Banyan Network

BBN uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. The official website for Banyan Network is www.banyanbbt.org . The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork . Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network

Buying and Selling Banyan Network

Banyan Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banyan Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banyan Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

