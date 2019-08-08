Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,041 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,577,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bancolombia by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,513,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,271,000 after acquiring an additional 348,265 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,273,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

NYSE CIB traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $50.18. 6,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,922. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.76. Bancolombia SA has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $55.40.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 15.03%. Research analysts predict that Bancolombia SA will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3339 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

CIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.