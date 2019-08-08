Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Buys $38,082.08 in Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 12,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $38,082.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 34,258 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $103,801.74.

On Friday, August 2nd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,054 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $18,222.54.

On Monday, July 29th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 16,912 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,368.32.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Global Investors Fundamental bought 50,736 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $148,656.48.

On Friday, July 26th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 15,296 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $39,922.56.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 7,648 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $19,196.48.

On Monday, July 22nd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 7,648 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $19,120.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 6,504 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $16,325.04.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,252 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $8,585.28.

On Monday, July 15th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,253 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $9,173.46.

Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.03. 301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,965. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

