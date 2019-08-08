Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Buys $38,082.08 in Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 12,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $38,082.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 34,258 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $103,801.74.
- On Friday, August 2nd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,054 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $18,222.54.
- On Monday, July 29th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 16,912 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,368.32.
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Global Investors Fundamental bought 50,736 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $148,656.48.
- On Friday, July 26th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 15,296 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $39,922.56.
- On Wednesday, July 24th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 7,648 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $19,196.48.
- On Monday, July 22nd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 7,648 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $19,120.00.
- On Friday, July 19th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 6,504 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $16,325.04.
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,252 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $8,585.28.
- On Monday, July 15th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,253 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $9,173.46.
Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.03. 301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,965. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.35.
About Ballantyne Strong
Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.
