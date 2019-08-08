Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

NYSE BCSF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,192. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.29. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $931.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.28 million. Equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCSF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

