Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,688,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54,677 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Baidu worth $198,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,784,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,602,096,000 after acquiring an additional 653,684 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,191,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $526,130,000 after purchasing an additional 107,716 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,116,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $513,768,000 after purchasing an additional 47,716 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Baidu by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,531,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,467,000 after purchasing an additional 242,675 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Baidu by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,355,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,491,000 after purchasing an additional 178,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.94. The company had a trading volume of 220,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,782. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $97.77 and a twelve month high of $234.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.70.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. CLSA set a $138.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.74.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

