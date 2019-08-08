Baader Bank Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €29.00 Price Target

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JEN. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Jenoptik has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.79 ($34.63).

Shares of JEN stock traded up €2.15 ($2.50) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €26.50 ($30.81). 164,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,081. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €22.02 ($25.60) and a 1 year high of €36.80 ($42.79). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

