Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €38.00 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.19) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DWNI. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €41.51 ($48.27).

Shares of DWNI stock traded down €0.19 ($0.22) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €32.74 ($38.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,764 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €33.11. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

