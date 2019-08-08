B. Riley Analysts Give First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) a $6.00 Price Target

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) received a $6.00 price target from research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 44.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AG. ValuEngine raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

First Majestic Silver stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,655,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,581. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.77 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 59.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vinita Lee Piper purchased 22,055 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $130,786.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at $102,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at $116,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at $192,000. 26.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

