B. Riley Analysts Give First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) a $6.00 Price Target

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) received a $6.00 price target from research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 44.50% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AG. ValuEngine raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.
First Majestic Silver stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,655,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,581. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $10.97.
In other news, major shareholder Vinita Lee Piper purchased 22,055 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $130,786.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at $102,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at $116,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at $192,000. 26.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.
Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.