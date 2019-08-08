AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) has been assigned a $30.00 price target by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 128.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on AxoGen to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on AxoGen from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut AxoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on AxoGen from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ AXGN traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,211. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $666.74 million, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 0.18. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. AxoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,333 shares in the company, valued at $472,493.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 76.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 130,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 302,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter valued at $2,885,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

