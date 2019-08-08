Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.87. Aware shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Aware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 million, a P/E ratio of 45.50 and a beta of -0.22.
Aware Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWRE)
Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK Inquire, biometric services platform BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.
