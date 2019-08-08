Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.87. Aware shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Aware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Aware alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 million, a P/E ratio of 45.50 and a beta of -0.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWRE. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aware by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 190,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aware by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aware Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK  Inquire, biometric services platform  BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform  Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.