Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40-4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.Avnet also updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $0.60-0.70 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVT. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup set a $47.00 price target on shares of Avnet and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avnet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Avnet alerts:

AVT stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.91. 760,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,391. Avnet has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.05.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.