Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.59 Billion

Brokerages predict that Avnet (NYSE:AVT) will announce $4.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.52 billion. Avnet reported sales of $5.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $19.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.36 billion to $19.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.15 billion to $19.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

AVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Avnet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avnet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,012,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $46,361,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,215,000 after acquiring an additional 142,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Avnet by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 443,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after acquiring an additional 141,601 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVT traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.91. The company had a trading volume of 760,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,391. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.05. Avnet has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $49.40.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.