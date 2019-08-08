Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Avista were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Avista by 2.2% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Avista by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Avista by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Avista by 1.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Avista stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.36. The stock had a trading volume of 73,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.41. Avista Corp has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.20.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.08 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avista Corp will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $83,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,291 shares in the company, valued at $515,238.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 198,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,815,685.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

