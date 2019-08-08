Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08-6.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.10 billion.Avantor also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.55-0.58 EPS.

AVTR stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 784,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,523. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.19. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.81.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

