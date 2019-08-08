Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AVNS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Avanos Medical and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,319. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avanos Medical news, CEO Joseph Fralin Woody bought 3,500 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $139,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 161,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 53,211 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Avanos Medical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Avanos Medical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 444,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 64,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.