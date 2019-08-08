Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on AVNS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Avanos Medical and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.
Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,319. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88.
In other Avanos Medical news, CEO Joseph Fralin Woody bought 3,500 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $139,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 161,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 53,211 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Avanos Medical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Avanos Medical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 444,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 64,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.
