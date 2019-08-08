AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Position Increased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 575.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,500 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $310,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $1,513,723. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Mizuho lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.37. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.53. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $167.01 and a one year high of $214.10.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $577.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.69 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 41.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.