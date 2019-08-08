Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) traded down 10.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 10,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 154,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

About Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.