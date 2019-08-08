Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) fell 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.78, 544,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,403,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 819.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a cannabis streaming company. It provides funding for cannabis production; and holds contractual rights and minority equity interest relating to the operation of cannabis facilities. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc in June 2018.

