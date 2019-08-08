Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 0.3% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,854,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,193,000 after acquiring an additional 69,989 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,432. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 57.98%.

In other news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.64.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

