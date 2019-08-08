AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.83. AutoCanada shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 23,465 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACQ. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of AutoCanada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $241.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.91.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

