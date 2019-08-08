Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $485.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.16 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Atmos Energy updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.35-4.35 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS.

Atmos Energy stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.23. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $87.88 and a 12 month high of $110.93.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 463,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,916,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 190.2% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 127.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

