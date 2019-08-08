Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $485.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.16 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Atmos Energy updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.35-4.35 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS.
Atmos Energy stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.23. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $87.88 and a 12 month high of $110.93.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.
Atmos Energy Company Profile
Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.
