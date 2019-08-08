Athene (NYSE:ATH) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.
ATH has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Athene in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Athene from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.90.
ATH opened at $39.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21. Athene has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.98.
In other news, Director Marc A. Beilinson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,425. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,000. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southside Capital LLC raised its stake in Athene by 23.4% in the second quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 263,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Athene by 126.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Athene by 131.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 392,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 223,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Athene by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 200,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Athene by 238.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.
