Athene (NYSE:ATH) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

ATH has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Athene in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Athene from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.90.

ATH opened at $39.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21. Athene has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Athene had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Athene will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc A. Beilinson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,425. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,000. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southside Capital LLC raised its stake in Athene by 23.4% in the second quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 263,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Athene by 126.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Athene by 131.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 392,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 223,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Athene by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 200,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Athene by 238.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

